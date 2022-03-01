President Biden’s Call with Allies and Partners. Iohannis asks allies to send more troops in Romania, voices the country’s readinessto be a hub of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

President Joseph R. Biden hosted a secure conference call with Allies and partners on Monday about their “unified response to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine.”

“The leaders recognized the bravery of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression and discussed their continued support to Ukraine, including security, economic, and humanitarian assistance. They also discussed their coordinated efforts to impose severe costs and consequences to hold Russia accountable while working to maintain global economic stability, including with regard to energy prices.

Joining President Biden on the call were Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, European Commission President von der Leyen, European Council President Michel, President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, President Duda of Poland, President Iohannis of Romania, and Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom,” says a press statement by the White House.

During his intervention, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis emphasized the need for further consultations in this format and the crucial importance of maintaining close coordination and allied and transatlantic unity, as well as with partners who share the same vision, in the regional context with an impact on Euro-Atlantic and global security and order, including from the perspective of the threat of the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the President of Romania reaffirmed Romania’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for its right to make its own foreign and security policy decisions. He also highlighted the wide-ranging impact of the current crisis on the security situation on the Alliance’s Eastern Flank, including the Black Sea, as well as on the entire Euro-Atlantic area.

At the same time, the President of Romania resumed the call for allies to send in our country an additional number of troops and capabilities.

Iohannis also voiced Romania’s readiness to serve as a hub for the distribution of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, capitalizing on its position as a neighboring state with the longest border with Ukraine, a readiness appreciated by the leaders present.

Iohannis had also announced this availability on Twitter.

“I expressed 🇷🇴 Romania’s readiness to act as a distribution hub for the humanitarian assistance for #Ukraine, capitalizing on its position as neighbouring state with the longest border with #Ukraine.”