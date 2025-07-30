President Dan Slams Magistrates’ Pension System

The President of Romania, Nicusor Dan, criticized in a press conference today the retirement system of magistrates, which he considers aberrant and responsible for the loss of specialists and the decrease in the quality of the act of justice.

President Nicușor Dan sent a critical message to the current legislation on the retirement of magistrates, underlining the negative impact on the justice system and on society as a whole.

“I have said this several times: it is totally aberrant that in the current law the pension that the magistrate who chooses to leave the system receives is equal to the salary. This encourages people to leave the system and, through this phenomenon, we have lost many specialists. More than the money lost, we have lost the quality of the act of justice, which is reflected in many, including economic indicators, because it shows predictability,” declared the president.

In this context, Nicușor Dan also sent a message of gratitude to the magistrates who choose to continue their activity, despite systemic pressures. “I want to thank the magistrates who choose to remain in the system, despite the fact that they are encouraged to leave.”

President’s statements

“Four messages related to the retirement of magistrates: it is aberrant that the pension that the magistrate receives is as much as the salary. We have lost the quality of the act of justice through this. That is precisely why I want to thank and show my respect for the magistrates who remain in the system, although they are encouraged to leave. They are people who feel the responsibility to put this society in order.

I had several retirement requests to analyze: 76. Two magistrates withdrew their request. In two of the requests, the magistrates say that they would not retire if they were sure that there would be stability in the future. I intend to talk to them on the phone to convince them to stay. Magistrates who want to stay and have possibly changed their minds, if they want to write to me by Friday noon.

Regarding the new law on magistrates’ pensions, it is agreed. The rights of those who already have this right are not affected. The retirement applications result in a question for the CSM: What is with this chaos? 70% of the applications do not indicate a precise retirement date. A retirement date must be clearly provided. In these 70% of cases, it is not indicated or is indicated very vaguely.

Moreover, there is a rule that the CSM has established, which states that the magistrate who wants to retire 90 days in advance must notify the court where he works and be able to organize himself. 90% of the retirement applications do not comply with this. It cannot be done that way. The problem is that no one predicts when the retirement will be and my colleagues are called and asked when the president signs. The president is not a notary. That is not what the Constitution said. That is not the role of the president. The role of the president is to… The Constitution gave him the role of releasing from office through retirement precisely to oversee the fairness of the process.

How I want to work from now on: I want a magistrate who is retiring to announce 90 days in advance, during these 90 days the SCM and the president can do the necessary checks and during those 90 days the magistrate can be removed from the panels, to be able to motivate their decisions, so that when they retire they no longer have any obligations. In this way we offer predictability.

While studying these files I noticed, I was not aware of, a provision in the law regarding the status of magistrates, an incorrect provision in my opinion and I will request the Government to modify it through the second package of measures, namely the reinstatement of already retired magistrates. The article of the law says that a magistrate who retired within 3 years of retirement can be rehired, but when he does this he also receives the judge’s allowance and 15% of his pension. This is not correct.

I referred earlier to magistrates who choose to remain in the magistracy and it is not a colleague for one of their colleagues to leave, then re-enter and take 15% more. So I will request that this possibility be removed from the law. My proposal is to give a 5-year term to be able to return to the magistracy, in which the retired judge can return to the same court from which he left.

You have seen the main measures in this package. I want us to have a discussion with all the factors involved. The quality of the act of justice is important. In the coming days, discussions will take place with all the representatives of the magistrates, so that we can close this issue once and for all.”

Nicușor Dan Comments on Dragoș Anastasiu and Marian Neacșu Cases

During a recent press conference, Romanian President Nicușor Dan addressed questions surrounding Dragoș Anastasiu, a former honorary advisor in the government, and Marian Neacșu, a current member of the executive, both involved in criminal cases, offering clarifications on both cases and the implications for public trust and national security protocols.

On Dragoș Anastasiu and the ORNISS Clearance

When asked whether he was aware of the corruption case involving Dragoș Anastasiu — specifically, that Anastasiu had allegedly bribed an ANAF employee over a period of eight years — President Dan stated: “I did not have this information.”

Pressed further on whether he found it concerning that Anastasiu held an ORNISS clearance (a certificate granting access to classified information), Dan clarified:

“Let’s be clear. He was an honorary advisor to Mr. Bolojan. During this time, he received ORNISS clearance, which he retained until his resignation from the government. In my opinion, the ORNISS checks are designed to identify vulnerabilities stemming from associations with individuals who are not friendly to the Romanian state.”

Asked whether the legislation surrounding ORNISS should be revised, Dan responded:

“There was a verification in Mr. Anastasiu’s case. As far as I know, a certificate was issued.”

On Marian Neacșu and His Role in the Executive

Questions also targeted Marian Neacșu’s continued presence in the executive following legal issues. When asked if Neacșu should resign, President Dan offered a neutral stance: “There have been several dignitaries who faced similar situations as Mr. Neacșu, due to legal provisions that were not clear enough to prevent this type of circumstance. That’s my answer.”

When directly asked again if Neacșu should leave his position, Dan reiterated the coalition’s internal autonomy: “Each party decides whom it nominates.”