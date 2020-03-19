presidency.ro
POLITICSTOP NEWS

President Iohannis asks Romanians from Diaspora not to come to Romania for Easter, urges doctors to get ready for more cases

By Alina Grigoras
0 31

During the videoconference with PM, ministers, prefects on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis has asked Romanians from Diaspora not to return to the country for Easter holidays, in order to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

“Easter is coming. I have one thing to say about the Romanians living and working abroad. I have to sadly, but honestly tell them not to come home this year for Easter. Citizens cannot move in Europe anymore. It’s very, very complicated. And if, however, they are coming to Romania, according to the provisions in force, they must go directly under quarantine or in isolation, from one case to another. And then, what’s the point in coming after all? to enter quarantine or isolation for at least 2 weeks?, the head of state said, urging authorities to send this message “on all channels”.

Romanians from Diaspora are dear to us all. We would like to see them, to be together, but this year it cannot be possible for Easter. It’s sad, but we must be honest so that we do not create false expectations”, Iohannis added.

At the same time, the Romanian President told the local administration authorities to be ready for the upcoming situations, for the number of coronavirus cases will increase.

Klaus Iohannis has also has a call to the medical staff. “We don’t want to reach a deep crisis. It must be prevented! We must prevent the spread of this disease”.

He also called on the public health directions to take their job very seriously, while telling doctors to get ready for worse.

“I tell the hospital staff: you all, get ready! It’s very important that all hospitals are prepared for patients, even if today, fortunately, we don’t have so many patients yet”.

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for 5 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.