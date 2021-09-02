President Iohannis calls on the Coalition parties to show responsibility

“Besides the different, although natural, visions, on a project or another, it is vital that all parties in the Government to prove maturity and responsibility and to reach a common ground when the stake is of utmost importance for Romanians,”, Iohannis added.
“I want to see the ruling coalition parties as a good example of efficiency, of dialogue and democracy. And when I say democracy I also mean a democratic way of functioning in their own political parties. Internal elections in the parties are not about replacing by any means a leader with another one, but about project competition, about debates that should lead to modernization and renewal, so that the final result should be reaching a better level of representation of the Romanians”, Iohannis said.