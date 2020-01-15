President Iohannis: Gov’t to promote soon the bill to elect mayors in two rounds

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Wednesday that the Government will adopt “as soon as possible” the draft law to elect mayors in two rounds. However, Iohannis denied to say if the the Executive will take responsibility on this law or will adopt an emergency ordinance to pass it in Parliament.

“The Government will promote a legislation to elect mayors in two rounds. Electing mayors in two rounds will be adopted as soon as possible. It is the best solution. It will obviously have to enter the legislative circuit and we’ll see how things move on. You’ll receive the options from the government. It is not my role to tell you what the Government will do”, Iohannis said at Cotroceni Palace during an awarding ceremony of some cultural personalities.

On the other hand, the Social Democrats are opposing the two-round elections for mayors, deciding on Tuesday to file a referral to the Constitutional Court and to file a censure motion if the Government takes responsibility on this law.

At the same time, Marcel Ciolacu, chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has sent a letter to the EC President, Ursula von der Leyen, to complain about the potential amendment of the electoral legislation to allow two rounds of elections for mayors.

“The structural change of the Romanian electoral legislation is contrary to the European standards of good practice in electoral matter“, PSD claims.



“Only a few months before the local elections, which are due to take place this year in May, the political forces currently governing Romania wish to impose major structural changes of the electoral system. Namely, the ruling parties intend to move from the election of mayors and chairmen of County Councils in one round to their election in two rounds. In a contradictory way, those who support this unexpected change are the same decision-makers who established in 2011 the current electoral system (first applied in 2012), which proves their lack of consistency and the purely circumstantial motivation that is behind the intention to amend the electoral legislation. Thus, the parties governing Romania exceed in an abusive way the limited mandate they were entrusted with by the Parliament and undertake actions which run the risk of impairing trust in Romanian democracy and the rule of law,” Ciolacu further says in a press release.

