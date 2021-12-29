President Iohannis names new Romanian ambassador to the UE

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree appointing a new ambassador to the European Union: Iulia Raluca Matei, who is a career diplomat and she has been secretary of state for EU Affairs within the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iulia Raluca Matei was appointed Secretary of State for European Affairs on November 8, 2019. She has been a career diplomat since 2003 and has completed all professional stages up to the diplomatic degree of ambassador. Herdiplomatic career has been constantly associated with relations with the European Union and Romania’s status as a member of the European Union.

Prior to her appointment as Secretary of State, she has held the position of Deputy Director-General since April 2013 and, since 2016, Director-General of the European Union Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this capacity, she was responsible for managing all EU issues, both in terms of the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as coordinator of the national system for managing European affairs, and of the bilateral political-diplomatic dialogue with EU Member States.

She graduated in 2001 from the Faculty of Political and Administrative Sciences, French Department, University of Bucharest and later obtained a master’s degree in EU institutions and policies from the Institute of European Studies at the Free University of Brussels.

She has participated in numerous training courses in the field of international relations and European affairs. She is fluent in English and French.