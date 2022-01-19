President Iohannis on Ciuca’s PhD plagiarism: Decision to request analysis is correct

President Klaus Iohannis also reacted in the scandal prompted by the media report that Romanian Prime Minister, retired general Nicolae Ciucă, plagiarised his PhD thesis took in 2003 at “Carol I” National Defence University.

Iohannis believes the decision made by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to request the analysis of his doctoral thesis by the Ethics Committee of the National Defence University (UNAp) is correct and necessary.

The Presidential Administration says that the head of state maintains his position, reiterated in repeated public statements, regarding the fight against plagiarism and the importance of academic integrity.

“The President of Romania believes the decision made by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to request the analysis of his doctoral thesis by the Ethics Committee of UNAp to be correct and necessary, while any undertaking meant to clarify suspicions raised in the public space is welcome. Until a final decision of the relevant institutions, President Klaus Iohannis will make no other comments on the matter,” reads the Presidency’s statement.