President Iohannis on New Year: Returning to normality is getting closer

President Klaus Iohannis said in a message to Romanians on the New Year that “returning to the normality that we all miss is getting closer” after 2020 had been “an extremely tough year”.

The head of state thanked Romanians for their responsibility and involvement “in the common effort to contain the spread of this terrible virus and to protect our peers”.”Unfortunately, too many people lost the fight with the disease and my thoughts are going now with the bereaved families“, he said.

Iohannis also delivered a “special message of appreciation and gratitude to the doctors and the medical staff that worked to exhaustion and that continues to do it to save lives”.

“We are looking at the new year with great hope and confidence that we’ll get over this difficult test. Getting back to the normality that we all miss is close and closer, but it is up to each of us to continue to be responsible so that this goal should become reality as soon as possible. I wish you all good health and a Happy New Year!“, the Romanian President said in the message posted on his Facebook account.