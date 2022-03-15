President Iohannis pays visit to Republic of Moldova

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is paying a visit to Republic of Moldova on Wednesday.

In February, President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Chisinau counterpart, Maia Sandu, in which he reconfirmed “Romania’s full support for Moldova and its citizens in this dramatic context of our region.”

In March, Iohannis welcomed the initiative of his Chisinau counterpart, Maia Sandu, regarding the signing of the application for Moldova’s accession to the European Union and stressed that Romania will give its full support in this endeavor.