President Iohannis, Princess Margareta to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, will attend the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, on Monday, the Presidential Administration announced.

President Klaus Iohannis has also signed the book of condolences opened in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania on Tuesday, according to the Presidential Administration.

The British Embassy in Bucharest opened a Book of Condolences online, but also in physical format at the residence in Strada Armindenului in the Capital following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Custodian of the Crown, HRH Margareta, and Prince Consort Radu will also attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Secretariat reported on Tuesday.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on September 19 at 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT) at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

The day will be a public holiday in Britain, as the new monarch, Charles III, authorized in one of his first orders on Saturday.

Important world leaders, including the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and representatives of the royal houses are expected to attend the funeral of Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96.