President Iohannis promulgates law removing MPs special pensions

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Wednesday the decree promulgating the law through which special pensions for MPs are removed.



The Parliament convened in joint session last Wednesday adopted the bill removing the lawmakers’ special pensions. The law passed by 357 votes and no abstention.



The Presidential Administration’s announcement comes after the Romanian Ombudsman, Renate Weber had mentioned a day ago she had not referred the draft law to the Constitutional Court.

The Association of the Former MPs had put forward a petition to the Ombudsman asking the referral of the bill to the Constitutional Court.

“I haven’t notified the Constitutional Court. The dealine expired yesterday. I have identified no reason for the law being unconstitutional”, Renate Weber told Digi24 on Tuesday,