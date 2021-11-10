President Iohannis recalls five Romanian ambassadors

President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decree to recall five Romanian ambassadors from abroad: the chief of Romania’s Permanent Delegation to NATO, Stelian Stoian, the chief of Romania’s Permanent Representation to EU, Luminita Odobescu, but also George Gabriel Bologan, ambassador to Italy, Malta and San Marino, Gabriela Dancău, ambassador to Spain and Viorel Moşanu, ambassador to Belarus.

The Presidential Administration announced that the five ambassadors had ended their mandates.

Sources quoted by Digi24 revealed that Luminița Odobescu is to become Iohannis’ presidential aide in charge of EU Affairs Department, practically replacing Leonard Orban, who has recently retired.