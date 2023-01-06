President Iohannis received gifts worth over 23,000 lei last year

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

President Klaus Iohannis received gifts worth 23,515 lei in 2022, including an amber painting, a military knife, a replica of a battle flag from 1822, a Poenari brand pen, coins, tea sets and of silver. The gifts were received on the occasion of the protocol actions and were submitted to the Evaluation Commission within the Presidential Administration.

The most expensive gift received by President Iohannis was an amber painting representing the dome of Solomon’s temple in Jerusalem with a wooden frame, worth 1,125 euros (5,565 lei).

Other valuables included:

a Bayerischer print plate – drawing printed on museum-quality paper with real Kostler and printer Leslie G. Hunt inks, in cherry card stock – worth 920 euros (4,551 lei) ;

a silk replica of the battle flag from 1822 that was handed by Grigore Dimitrie Ghica to Great Agă Mihăiță Filipescu during a ceremony held in Bucharest and two emblems, worth 410 euros (2,028 lei);

a “Herend” porcelain set consisting of two cups, two saucers, a milk bowl, a sugar bowl and a teapot with a painting, in a cardboard box, worth 280 euros (1,385 lei);

a Flyte lamp in a cardboard box, worth 237 euros (1,172 lei).

According to the list published by the Presidential Administration, the head of state also received last year:

-a military knife in a wooden box, worth 50 euros; a red Poenari brand pen with a golden nib, in a leather case, worth 94 euros;

-a porcelain plate with traditional Turkish motifs in a plush box with silk interior, worth 180 euros;

-an oval-shaped mirror with embossed floral patterns, worth 70 euros;

-oval metal cufflinks with the symbol of a gilded harp, worth 20 euros.

The 26 objects received by President Klaus Iohannis in 2022 on the occasion of protocol actions remained in the Presidential Administration’s patrimony.