POLITICSTOP NEWS

President Iohannis signs decrees to appoint the new chief prosecutors

By Alina Grigoras
0 137

President Klaus Iohannis has signed today the decrees to appoint the chief prosecutors for the General Prosecutor’s Office, DNA and DIICOT, thus accepting the proposals submitted by Justice minister Catalin Predoiu.

According to the Presidential Administration, Gabriela Scutea was named as Prosecutor General, Crin Bologa, as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), and Giorgiana Hosu, as  Head of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Last week, the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) had given negative opinion to prosecutor Gabriela Scutea and to Giorgiana Hosu.

The CSM prosecutors argued that Giorgiana Hosu, proposed for DIICOT, had proved “a lack of a retrospective analysis capacity, the lack of ability to learn from the past experiences and proved superficiality in assuming the need of a future concrete vision, and could not prove she is able to manage crisis situations that inherent in this activity.”

As for Gabriela Scutea, CSM pointed out that she had not identified the main problems of the Public Ministry.

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for 5 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More