President Iohannis signs decrees to appoint the new chief prosecutors

President Klaus Iohannis has signed today the decrees to appoint the chief prosecutors for the General Prosecutor’s Office, DNA and DIICOT, thus accepting the proposals submitted by Justice minister Catalin Predoiu.

According to the Presidential Administration, Gabriela Scutea was named as Prosecutor General, Crin Bologa, as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), and Giorgiana Hosu, as Head of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Last week, the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) had given negative opinion to prosecutor Gabriela Scutea and to Giorgiana Hosu.

The CSM prosecutors argued that Giorgiana Hosu, proposed for DIICOT, had proved “a lack of a retrospective analysis capacity, the lack of ability to learn from the past experiences and proved superficiality in assuming the need of a future concrete vision, and could not prove she is able to manage crisis situations that inherent in this activity.”

As for Gabriela Scutea, CSM pointed out that she had not identified the main problems of the Public Ministry.