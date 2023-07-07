President Iohannis spent almost the entire 2023 budget on trips abroad in the first 5 months of the year

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

President Klaus Iohannis spent, in the first five months of this year, a large part of the budget of more than 5 million euros allocated for the whole year 2023 for foreign trips, Europa Liberă reports.

In the first five months of this year, the Presidential Administration used almost the entire amount established in the budget for 2023, spending a record amount on foreign trips compared to the other years of President Klaus Iohannis’ mandate – over 25 million lei (approx. 5 million of euro).

The total budget allotted for foreign trips in 2023 was 27,190,000 lei, of which 25,260,765 lei were spent until the end of May.

In the first five months of 2023, President Iohannis made 14 foreign trips, including Asian and Central American countries.

In March alone, the costs for the foreign trips of President Klaus Iohannis amounted to 10.385 million lei, i.e. 2.1 million euros, according to the budget execution published by the Presidential Administration.

In March, Iohannis had four visits abroad: an Asian tour, March 6-10, in Japan and Singapore, a trip to Sofia on March 15, 4 days in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates and 2 days in Brussels.

In April, Iohannis was on tour in Latin America.