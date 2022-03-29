President Iohannis spoke on the phone with Volodymyr Zelensky, assured him of Romania’s support

Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed Romania’s support for every citizen who arrives in our country.

I discussed with President @ZelenskyyUa the critical situation in ??. RO will continue to take good care of every ?? citizen arriving in ??. Over 125 trucks with aid, ambulances & fire engines from RO and other ??MS have arrived in UA through the humanitarian hub in #Suceava. — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) March 29, 2022

In his turn, President Zelensly announced the conversation with Iohannis, saying he had informed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis about Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression and Russia’s war crimes against Ukrainian civilians and they had discussed further support for the Ukrainians.

Held negotiations with ?? President @KlausIohannis. Informed about the ongoing struggle against Russian aggression, about Russian war crimes against civilians. Discussed further support for the people of ??. — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) March 29, 2022

Two days ago, on March 27, the President of Romania participated in an international charity telethon in support of Ukraine, Save Ukraine – #StopWar. The event brought together almost the entire world, including great musicians (Sting, Fatboy Slim), volunteers, athletes, public activists and political leaders from many countries, who appealed for Ukraine’s support.

Along with Klaus Iohannis, among the political leaders of many states who addressed the audience were the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.

President Klaus Iohannis said last Thursday before the NATO Summit in Brussels that “the aggressor is Russia and we (EU) must build a very solid defense on the eastern flank.”

Also last week, the Ukrainian president Zelensky addressed the leaders of the EU states meeting at the summit in Brussels through a video call, when he thanked some countries, including Romania, for their supporting Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. “Romania knows what dignity is and it will be with us at the crucial moment”, was Volodomir Zelenski’s remark towards our country.

President Klaus Iohannis also spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart on February 24 and March 13. In these talks, the Romanian head of state assured the Ukrainian president of the full support of Romania, both bilaterally and within the European Union.