President Iohannis takes the second anti-Covid jab

President Klaus Iohannis has got vaccinated against COVID-19 with the second dose, the rappel, on Friday. “Romania’s President has been vaccinated, he is very well“, reads a press release by the Presidential Administration.

President Klaus Iohannis has got vaccinated against COVID-19 with a first dose in a public event at the Military Hospital in Bucharest on January 15.

“I have just got vaccinated. It is a simple procedure, it doesn’t hurt and I want to underline that this vaccine is safe and efficient and I recommend all to get vaccinated“, Iohannis said back then.