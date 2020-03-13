President Iohannis to nominate Ludovic Orban as PM, vote and hearings in Parliament tomorrow in exceptional circumstances

President Klaus Iohannis told the political leaders during consultations through video conference today that he will designate Ludovic Orban as PM. Iohannis stated that all parliamentary parties had promised him they would get involved to secure a rapid inauguration of the new Cabinet.

“All approaches of the politicians were mature and constructive. Everybody understood that we are in a very special situation of crisis, where political grudges have no place, and that we need urgent solutions”.

The Parliament is convening today at 5 p.m. to decide a quick procedure to hear the ministers and give the investiture vote.

Political sources said that both hearings of the minister and the vote in the plenary session are due tomorrow under exceptional circumstances after Liberal senator Vergil Chitac had tested positive for COVID-19 and had several meetings with PNL members and other lawmakers.

The new PM-designate Ludovic Orban is also under isolation at home at Vila Lac, an official residence for dignitaries in Bucharest and he will most probably present his ruling programme through video conference.

Ministers’ hearings will take place in only one hall in Parliament on Saturday morning, while ministers under quarantine or in isolation will be heard through video conference.

The investiture vote will take place in one session hall, which will be previously disinfected and MPs will enter to cast their vote one by one.

Everyone will wear protective suits and will be tested. Journalists’ access is banned.