President Iohannis: Toxic ideas against vaccination, a direct attack on humanity

While delivering a message on the National Holocaust Remembrance Day, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis warned over the dangers facing society due to misinformation, hate speech and false news, in the midst of a health crisis. According to the head of state, “hundreds of people die every day and others agonize in intensive care units” because of “cynical conspiracy and populist fanatics who propagate toxic ideas against vaccination, which is a direct attack on humanity.”

Klaus Iohannis states in the message that the tragedy of the Holocaust must not be forgotten and warns of attempts to falsify history.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic situation, in addition to the deep health crisis, favored the manifestations of hatred, indifference, intolerance, anti-Semitism and xenophobia. In this context, online communication has become the most important and widespread tool, an environment in which misinformation, hate speech and false news have spread very easily and fueled feelings of mistrust and insecurity. Hundreds of people die every day and others are agonizing in intensive care units due to infection with this terrible virus we face. Many are victims of cynical conspiracy theorists and populists who propagate toxic ideas against vaccination, which is a direct attack on humanity. Let us not remain indifferent in the face of this momentum that risks crushing the foundation of our democracy. Such manifestations are absolutely intolerable and we have the duty, each of us, to sanction quickly, harshly and firmly, any slippage and to defend fundamental rights and freedoms, democracy and European values,” the President pointed out.