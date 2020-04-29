President lashes out at PSD over law granting autonomy to Szeklerland. Senate rejects the bill, Iohannis says that it happened following his stance

President Klaus Iohannis has launched a tough attack against the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the tacit adoption in Parliament of the law granting administrative autonomy to the Szeklerland.

The head of state accused the Social Democrats, who have majority in Parliament, that they want to give “Transylvania to the Magyars”, while denouncing the deals inked in Parliament.

In his brief statement today, Iohannis has also made two references in Magyar: “O napot kívánok, PSD / O napot kívánok, Ciolacu” (Good afternoon, PSD, Good afternoon, Ciolacu, editor note: Marcel Ciolacu is PSD chairman)

Iohannis underlined that such a law will never exist as long as he is President.

“It’s incredible what’s happening in the Romanian Parliament. PSD has helped UDMR to pass in the Chamber of Deputies a law granting autonomy to Szeklerland. It’s incredible where this PSD has become, it’s incredible what deals are made in Romania’s Parliament. While we, me, the Government are fighting the coronavirus pandemic, PSD, the great PSD, is fighting in the Parliament’s secret offices to give Transylvania to Magyars. I wonder, Ciolacu, what has the leader in Budapest, Viktor Orban, promised to you in exchange to this deal?“, President Iohannis said.

He added that this is an example of the toxic Social Democrat majority. “You see, this is what a toxic PSD majority means. That’s why one can better understand why I have wanted early elections in the first place. I don’t want this toxic majority from PSD to decide against Romania, and against Romanians. As long as I am President, such a law will not exist“, the president concluded.

The Chamber of Deputies, the Romanian Parliament’s lower chamber, has tacitly passed the law on Szeklerland autonomy, without debates in the plenary session. The draft law had been submitted by UDMR MPs a day before Christmas last year.

The bill says that the Szeklerland, consisting in three counties in central Romania, Harghita Covasna and part of Mures, can become an autonomous region as legal entity within Romania, while Romanian and Magyar language will be used the residents in the public local institutions.

The bill had received negative opinions in the Chamber’s special committees, but the deadline to debate and adopt it in the plenary session had run out, so, according to the rules, it is considered adopted without being debated in plenary.

After the parliamentary parties had blamed each other for allowing the bill being tacitly adopted in the Chamber of Deputies, in a session today, the Senate has rejected the bill by 126 votes to nine. Except UDMR, all parliamentary parties have voted against the draft law.

After the Senate had rejected the law, President Iohannis said in a press statement issued by the Presidency that had it been for his intervention, the Senate would have not rejected the bill.

“In the absence of a firm intervention by Romania President, to warn over the seriousness of this dangerous and toxic action for the stability of the Romanian democracy, the Senate would not have voted against the bill today, by a large majority. This unconstitutional and extremely dangerous draft law has been tacitly adopted by the Chamber of Deputies, with PSD’s irresponsible complicity”, reads the Presidency press release.

The head of state pointed out that promoting such bills is harmful for the Magyar community in the first place, while creating artificial tensions inside the society, which risk escalating.

PSD chairman asks intelligence services to probe Iohannis’ accusations

In retort to President Iohannis’ accusations, PSD chair Marcel Ciolacu has fired back, saying the president’s statements represent “an anti-Romanian outing”, which is “totally disqualifying the Presidency office”.

“President Iohannis’ outing today shows how low you can end up in politics”, Ciolacu posted on Facebook, adding that Klaus Iohannis “knew that PSD is against the bill on Szeklerland autonomy”.

“Today I had the impression that Vadim Tudor is still alive and is Romania’s President (…) Dear Romanians, nobody sold Transylvania to anyone and no one will ever sell it“, he argued, also asking the Romanian intelligence services to come out and clarify if the President’s accusations are true or not.

UDMR’s Kelemen Hunor: Unworthy of a President

UDMR chairman, Kelemen Hunor, said in his turn that Klaus Iohannis’ statements “are not worthy of a president”, asking the head of state to apologize.



„Klaus Iohannis, nervous, hysterical, had a statement unworthy of a president, with a violent and dangerous message that was common to PRM (e.n: Greater Romania Party, a nationalist far-right party): the Magyars are taking our Transylvania. We witnessed today an unprecedented event in the past 30 years: from the Cotroceni tribune there are gross fake news instigating against Magyars (…) The President should apologize for this dangerous slippage“, Kelemen Hunor said.

Iohannis reported to the National Council for Combating Discrimination for hate speech

Moreover, an NGO fighting for the Minorities Rights, „Mikó Imre” Association has filed a complaint to the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) against President Iohannis, arguing that his latest statements on the autonomy law represent “hate speech”.