President Nicușor Dan has sent back to Parliament, for review, the law that provided for an income tax exemption on profits from cryptocurrency transactions. The bill was adopted at the end of last year but has not yet come into force. The head of state says the measure “contradicts the fiscal policies assumed by the Government in the current context.”

“On October 1, 2025, the President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, submitted to Parliament a request to reexamine the Law approving Government Emergency Ordinance no. 107/2024, particularly regarding the provisions introduced in Article II of the law approving the ordinance, which grants a temporary exemption from income tax for gains obtained from virtual currency transactions. The President of Romania considered that the law, in its current form adopted by Parliament, contradicts the principles of fiscal fairness and the commitments undertaken by the Romanian state under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), Component 8 – Fiscal Reform. Moreover, it undermines the recently adopted fiscal-budgetary adjustment measures by the Government, including the elimination of certain facilities and measures such as increasing the tax on cryptocurrency transaction income from 10% to 16%, as included in Reform Package II for which the Government assumed responsibility,” the Presidential Administration stated.

The head of state argues that introducing a derogation for cryptocurrency income taxation negatively impacts “the collective effort of fiscal consolidation; creates a dangerous precedent of preferential treatment; weakens trust in the coherence of the Romanian state’s fiscal policies; and sends an unclear signal to taxpayers and financial markets.”

“I have sent back to Parliament a law that would have canceled one of the recent fiscal measures adopted by the Government to reduce the budget deficit.

In recent months, the Romanian state has made significant efforts to balance the budget: tax facilities have been eliminated, additional taxes have been introduced where needed, and real efforts have been required from both citizens and companies.

One of these measures was the increase of the tax on income from cryptocurrency transactions from 10% to 16%.

The law that recently reached promulgation introduced, through an amendment in the decision-making Chamber, a temporary exemption for this type of income—precisely at a time when we are striving to make the tax system fairer and more sustainable.

I requested the reexamination of the law because it is not fair that, while the majority of citizens are paying taxes, certain incomes—some of them very large—should be treated preferentially, all the more so without a clear analysis of the budgetary impact and without a coherent vision of fiscal policy.

Romania needs clear, stable, and fair rules now—not rushed exceptions that undermine the collective effort of economic recovery,” the Romanian President also explained his move in a Facebook post.

The law was adopted in November 2024, with the exemption valid until July 31, 2025, but the measure has not been applied so far. The derogation from income tax payment on cryptocurrency gains was introduced through an amendment in Parliament committees. Reform Package II, for which the Government assumed responsibility in Parliament, provides, among other measures, for an increase in the tax on cryptocurrency transaction gains from 10% to 16%, starting with income obtained in 2026.