President Nicusor Dan defends the magistrates

President Nicușor Dan made several statements in Chișinău regarding Romania’s economic situation. In short, the head of state indicated that two difficult years lie ahead for Romania. According to the president, the amount of magistrates’ pensions should be decided by Parliament, and while fiscal measures may come with mistakes, he is not always on the same page with Prime Minister Bolojan.

On magistrates’ pensions:

“I requested 15 years instead of ten (the transition period until magistrates’ retirement age reaches 65), because, unlike many other categories that have service pensions or special pensions, magistrates in Romania have worked much harder than their counterparts in European countries. A pilot in Romania works as much as a pilot in Spain, a police officer in Romania works as much as a police officer in France, a soldier in Romania works as much as a soldier in Germany. Magistrates—and I witnessed this almost daily for a time—have worked two or three times more in recent years than their European counterparts. Therefore, for someone who has one year left until retirement, I think it is reasonable, given the complicated fiscal context we are in, to ask them to work double. That is, if they have one year left, to work two. If they have three years left, to work six. Anything beyond that seems excessive to me, because they have already worked so hard all this time.”

On the economy in general:

“On certain issues I may have different opinions, but this is a moment we must overcome together, otherwise it will be economically more difficult for everyone. When you take measures under time pressure, mistakes can happen — we will correct these starting in January 2027. We still have 4–5 months left of 2025 and then 2026, which will be difficult years for Romanians.”

On fiscal measures:

Romanian President Nicuşor Dan also said that international agencies have maintained Romania’s rating in recent months, which is good news for the current government. Regarding the measures to restore the economy, Nicuşor Dan said that when working under pressure, mistakes are made, but that everyone’s responsibility is to maintain this government.

“The good news is that in July Fitch maintained our rating at minus, in August Standard & Poor’s maintained our rating, with a negative outlook, but maintained the level we were at before we saw the fiscal dimension. Moody’s will follow in September, I hope we will also remain at the same level. This is a good grade for the Government. Further, on certain issues I may have other opinions, It is a moment we must get out of because otherwise the economy will be more difficult”, said Nicuşor Dan, asked how he sees the Government’s fiscal packages and whether these measures will lead to a real effect of reducing the budget deficit.

The President also said that mistakes can also occur, when working under pressure.: “When you take measures under time pressure, you also make mistakes. We will correct these mistakes starting with January 2027. We still have 2025 and 2026 which will be difficult years for Romanians”, said Nicuşor Dan.

Asked how long he thinks this Government will last, Nicuşor Dan replied that he has no reservations that it would not last, considering that all pro-Western parties are in government. “When all pro-Western parties are in government, you don’t have much of a reservation. And then everyone’s responsibility is for this Government to last as long as possible,” Nicuşor Dan explained.

On the heads of the intelligence services:

“The proposal is made by the president, and of course, given this delicate moment, I do not want to play games by proposing people that Parliament might reject. I will consult with the parties, but constitutionally, the appointment is made by the president. I had this discussion with the parties even before the formation of the Government. The proposal will come from me; obviously, I will consult them, but it will come from me. I already have some people in mind, just as I did for the Constitutional Court. I am still in the process of analysis. The same applies for SIE.”