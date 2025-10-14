President Nicușor Dan Seeks SRI Role in Anti-Corruption Fight

President Nicușor Dan announced that he intends to involve the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) in the fight against corruption in the upcoming National Defense Strategy, a document that must be approved by the end of November. According to Nicușor Dan, the involvement of the SRI in combating corruption must be done “with all precautions, precautions, because we have had a long discussion in society about the interference of the Romanian Intelligence Service in the activity of the prosecutor’s office”.

“The phenomenon of corruption must be attacked head-on! This scourge that affects society must become a concern of the Romanian Intelligence Service, through fully constitutional mechanisms, very well defined from a legal point of view,” Nicușor Dan wrote on Tuesday, in a message on the X network.

President Nicușor Dan announced on Monday evening, during an interview with Știrile ProTV, that the upcoming National Defense Strategy of the Country, currently in the drafting phase, will include two new directions: one addressing Russia’s hybrid warfare against Romania and one addressing domestic corruption.

- Your advertising could be here -

“The second direction, which I strongly desire and to which many institutions have submitted observations, is the direct tackling of the corruption phenomenon. With all precautions, because we have had a long societal discussion about the interference of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) in the process of… let’s say, the activities of the prosecutor’s office. On one hand, we want corruption to be a concern of the Romanian Intelligence Service. On the other hand, we want the mechanisms through which SRI addresses this phenomenon to be fully constitutional, with a clear separation between intelligence services and the prosecutor’s office,” said Nicușor Dan.

The President also emphasized that SRI’s role in combating corruption must be very clearly defined and legally delimited. “The mechanisms must be very well defined—legally, I mean. Essentially, the role of the intelligence service is to produce the most comprehensive information possible, so that once the information is transmitted to the prosecutor’s office, the intelligence service no longer deals with that matter, and the prosecutor’s office begins investigating the alleged corruption offense,” Nicușor Dan explained.

The National Defense Strategy must be adopted by Parliament after being reviewed by CSAT (Supreme Council of National Defense). “The National Security Advisor, Mr. Diaconescu, corresponded with all institutions responsible for national security. Two correspondence files were compiled, and from all the opinions—which, of course, sometimes overlapped—a preliminary document was drafted. We are all reviewing it one more time, after which it will go through CSAT and then be sent to Parliament. So, the November 26 deadline, marking six months since my inauguration as president, will be respected,” Nicușor Dan added.