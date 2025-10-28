The president says, in an interview for the newspaper Cotidianul, that he is ready to appoint PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu as prime minister in the 2027 government rotation. Asked if he remembers Ordinance 13, adopted in 2017 by the Grindeanu-led government and which brought hundreds of thousands of people to Victoriei Square, Nicușor Dan said that Romania is now in a “political configuration” in which “stability is not possible without PSD”.

In the interview for the newspaper Cotidianul, Nicușor Dan said that he does not believe that “at this moment” the PSD-PNL-USR-UDMR governing coalition can break up, “at least for an interval that we have been seeing for several months, from now on”.

“Many of the current tensions could have been avoided by all sides. A lot of people are behaving as if we were still in the previous parliamentary equation, where pro-Western parties held 90% of the seats, not 65% as they do now,” said Nicușor Dan.

Asked about “Grindeanu’s alleged attempt to undermine Bolojan’s authority,” he replied: “It’s a battle of public communication.”

Regarding the coalition dispute over the law on magistrates’ pensions — amplified by the fact that PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu held a separate meeting with the heads of judicial institutions — the president said he doesn’t believe “there’s anything wrong with that”:

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I believe that for any draft law, any political party represented in Parliament can legitimately consult with any relevant stakeholders in the field.”

When asked whether he saw this as an attempt by Sorin Grindeanu to seize or reduce the powers of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Nicușor Dan responded:

“Obviously. Let’s not pretend we don’t see that this is a battle of public communication on many issues. And of course, I would prefer these matters to be resolved through negotiations and discussions within the coalition. The coalition as a whole should hold these talks with professional groups.”

Asked if he believes that at this moment there is a competition between Ilie Bolojan and Sorin Grindeanu, Nicușor Dan said that he sees “a different political communication positioning on many topics between the PNL and the PSD (…) I didn’t say competition, I said different positioning”.

Also asked if he believes that the current government will catch up, meaning it will last until the spring of 2027, Nicușor Dan said that he wants that. “Of course there will be evaluations of ministers within the parties, within the coalition. Unfortunately, it is inevitable that people think differently and do not refrain from publicly attacking each other. All in all, for the moment, on important votes, the coalition has worked“, Dan also said.

Regarding the scenario of reappointing Ilie Bolojan as Prime Minister if he remains at Cotroceni for a second term, Nicușor Dan said:

“Ilie Bolojan leads the PNL, and to the extent that in future elections we are in that situation, of course.” Asked also whether he would appoint Sorin Grindeanu as Prime Minister in a government rotation, the president replied:

"To the extent that PSD decides in 2027 that Sorin Grindeanu is their nominee for Prime Minister, I don't see why I wouldn't make that appointment. But until 2027, there is still a year and a half to go." When asked by a journalist if he remembers Ordinance 13, issued when Grindeanu was Prime Minister, and the fact that he was among the Romanians who protested in Piața Victoriei, Nicușor Dan said that now "the political situation is different." "I remember very well. But, at the same time, I also remember the parliamentary configuration from 2016–2020. I was a newly elected USR deputy." "We are in a different political situation, in which stability in Romania means, even if there are many of my voters who have remained in this logic of contesting the PSD, we are in a political configuration in which stability is important and this stability is not possible without the PSD. That is the truth." Questioned if he is prepared to nominate Sorin Grindeanu as prime minister in 2027 for this stability if PSD officially proposes him, Nicușor Dan replied: "Yes. My question – for people who have the right to think differently – is what is the alternative to this stability that I am talking about? Because, if we look, we will see that we do not have it. That is why it is very beautiful when, democratically and with intellectual value, everything is very beautiful "when you express opinions in the public space, but the moment you look at a reality and a majority for a decision, then you have to assume this". Grindeanu: "We have a protocol. PNL gives the prime minister until 2027" Sorin Grindeanu stated that the PSD respects the protocol of the Governing Coalition, and the Liberals are the ones who must propose the country's prime minister by the spring of 2027, when a change between the parties should take place. "The coalition is not conditioned by Bolojan, Grindeanu, or Fritz," the PSD leader specified. "We have a protocol with PNL and other partners, which clearly states: PNL provides the Prime Minister until spring 2027. We are serious partners and stick to the protocol," said Sorin Grindeanu, after President Nicușor Dan did not rule out nominating him as PM in the 2027 government rotation. The president also stated that "stability is not possible without PSD." Asked if the coalition could function without Ilie Bolojan as PM, Grindeanu replied: "The coalition is not dependent on Bolojan, Grindeanu, Fritz, or Kelemen. It is not person-dependent." However, the PSD leader criticized the government, echoing former PM Marcel Ciolacu's remarks about a "lack of empathy": "We should not have a country where results come before people. Efficiency without empathy is cold… Policies and results must serve the people, not just dry numbers."