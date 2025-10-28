The president says, in an interview for the newspaper Cotidianul, that he is ready to appoint PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu as prime minister in the 2027 government rotation. Asked if he remembers Ordinance 13, adopted in 2017 by the Grindeanu-led government and which brought hundreds of thousands of people to Victoriei Square, Nicușor Dan said that Romania is now in a “political configuration” in which “stability is not possible without PSD”.
In the interview for the newspaper Cotidianul, Nicușor Dan said that he does not believe that “at this moment” the PSD-PNL-USR-UDMR governing coalition can break up, “at least for an interval that we have been seeing for several months, from now on”.
“Many of the current tensions could have been avoided by all sides. A lot of people are behaving as if we were still in the previous parliamentary equation, where pro-Western parties held 90% of the seats, not 65% as they do now,” said Nicușor Dan.
Asked about “Grindeanu’s alleged attempt to undermine Bolojan’s authority,” he replied: “It’s a battle of public communication.”
Regarding the coalition dispute over the law on magistrates’ pensions — amplified by the fact that PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu held a separate meeting with the heads of judicial institutions — the president said he doesn’t believe “there’s anything wrong with that”:
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I believe that for any draft law, any political party represented in Parliament can legitimately consult with any relevant stakeholders in the field.”
When asked whether he saw this as an attempt by Sorin Grindeanu to seize or reduce the powers of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Nicușor Dan responded:
“Obviously. Let’s not pretend we don’t see that this is a battle of public communication on many issues. And of course, I would prefer these matters to be resolved through negotiations and discussions within the coalition. The coalition as a whole should hold these talks with professional groups.”
Asked if he believes that at this moment there is a competition between Ilie Bolojan and Sorin Grindeanu, Nicușor Dan said that he sees “a different political communication positioning on many topics between the PNL and the PSD (…) I didn’t say competition, I said different positioning”.
Also asked if he believes that the current government will catch up, meaning it will last until the spring of 2027, Nicușor Dan said that he wants that. “Of course there will be evaluations of ministers within the parties, within the coalition. Unfortunately, it is inevitable that people think differently and do not refrain from publicly attacking each other. All in all, for the moment, on important votes, the coalition has worked“, Dan also said.
ChatGPT said:
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002