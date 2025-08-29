President Nicușor Dan reacted on Thursday after the attack on a foreign delivery man in Bucharest. He recalled that several people, including politicians, have incited hatred against foreigners and warned that their words “have real, sometimes dramatic consequences.” Such xenophobic attacks are intolerable, Dan added, asking the authorities to treat this case as a hate crime.
“I strongly condemn the attack on a young man who came to work in Bucharest, who was beaten and humiliated simply because he was not born here. Such acts are intolerable. In recent weeks, voices inciting hatred against foreigners have spread in public space. And words have real, sometimes dramatic consequences. Such acts of xenophobic violence, no matter how isolated they may seem, constitute an attack on the fundamental values of our society. The authorities should treat this case with the utmost seriousness, as a hate crime,” the head of state wrote on Facebook.
He congratulated Andrei Jianu, the off-duty police officer “who intervened quickly and with great courage to stop the attacker, thus preventing the incident from degenerating.”
“Many Romanians are, in turn, working abroad. That is why we know all too well what it means to have to look for your chance far from your country and family,” Dan recalled, adding: “I reaffirm my commitment to a Romania that respects the rights of every person, regardless of nationality, ethnicity or status.”
“Everyone who lives and works here deserves protection and equal treatment. It is not hatred that defines us, Romanians, but solidarity, hospitality and tolerance,” the Romanian President added.
On Tuesday evening, a 20-year-old man punched a Bangladeshi delivery man in the face on a street in Sector 2 of the capital, shouting at him in English: “Go back to your country!” and “You are an invader.” The attacker filmed the moment, but was immediately caught by a police officer on duty. Pre-arrested for 30 days, the young man is accused of hitting for racial and xenophobic reasons.
Bangladesh Embassy reacts
The Embassy of Bangladesh reacted on Thursday, following the racist attack that took place on a street in Sector 2 of the capital, when a Bangladeshi courier was punched in the face by a young man, on the grounds that he was an “invader”. The Embassy thanked President Nicușor Dan for his reaction and advises Bangladeshi workers not to be discouraged by this isolated incident and asks them to continue their work with confidence.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002