President Nicușor Dan reacted on Thursday after the attack on a foreign delivery man in Bucharest. He recalled that several people, including politicians, have incited hatred against foreigners and warned that their words “have real, sometimes dramatic consequences.” Such xenophobic attacks are intolerable, Dan added, asking the authorities to treat this case as a hate crime.

“I strongly condemn the attack on a young man who came to work in Bucharest, who was beaten and humiliated simply because he was not born here. Such acts are intolerable. In recent weeks, voices inciting hatred against foreigners have spread in public space. And words have real, sometimes dramatic consequences. Such acts of xenophobic violence, no matter how isolated they may seem, constitute an attack on the fundamental values ​​of our society. The authorities should treat this case with the utmost seriousness, as a hate crime,” the head of state wrote on Facebook.

He congratulated Andrei Jianu, the off-duty police officer “who intervened quickly and with great courage to stop the attacker, thus preventing the incident from degenerating.”

“Many Romanians are, in turn, working abroad. That is why we know all too well what it means to have to look for your chance far from your country and family,” Dan recalled, adding: “I reaffirm my commitment to a Romania that respects the rights of every person, regardless of nationality, ethnicity or status.”

“Everyone who lives and works here deserves protection and equal treatment. It is not hatred that defines us, Romanians, but solidarity, hospitality and tolerance,” the Romanian President added.

On Tuesday evening, a 20-year-old man punched a Bangladeshi delivery man in the face on a street in Sector 2 of the capital, shouting at him in English: “Go back to your country!” and “You are an invader.” The attacker filmed the moment, but was immediately caught by a police officer on duty. Pre-arrested for 30 days, the young man is accused of hitting for racial and xenophobic reasons.

Bangladesh Embassy reacts

The Embassy of Bangladesh reacted on Thursday, following the racist attack that took place on a street in Sector 2 of the capital, when a Bangladeshi courier was punched in the face by a young man, on the grounds that he was an “invader”. The Embassy thanked President Nicușor Dan for his reaction and advises Bangladeshi workers not to be discouraged by this isolated incident and asks them to continue their work with confidence.

“The Embassy of Bangladesh in Bucharest conveys its sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble President of Romania for his timely and principled statement condemning the assault on a Bangladeshi national on the night of 26 August 2025 and for reaffirming Romania’s enduring commitment to solidarity, hospitality, and tolerance.

Bangladesh and Romania share excellent bilateral relations, underpinned by longstanding cooperation in education, trade, labour mobility, and cultural exchange. Bangladeshi expatriate workers make valuable contributions to Romanian society and the economy, while also serving as a vital bridge in strengthening the bonds of friendship and partnership between the two countries.

The Embassy acknowledges with sincere appreciation the swift and decisive intervention of an off-duty Romanian police officer who restrained the attacker and ensured his arrest. The Embassy also thanks the Romanian authorities and people for their support to the Bangladeshi victim in this recent incident and to all Bangladeshis in Romania in general.

The Embassy advises Bangladeshi workers in Romania not to be disheartened by this isolated incident and requests them to continue their work with confidence. The Embassy encourages them to reach out to the Embassy without hesitation should they require any assistance or support.

Long Live Bangladesh-Romania Friendship !”