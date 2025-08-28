President Nicușor Dan reacted on Thursday after the attack on a foreign delivery man in Bucharest. He recalled that several people, including politicians, have incited hatred against foreigners and warned that their words “have real, sometimes dramatic consequences.” Such xenophobic attacks are intolerable, Dan added, asking the authorities to treat this case as a hate crime.

“I strongly condemn the attack on a young man who came to work in Bucharest, who was beaten and humiliated simply because he was not born here. Such acts are intolerable. In recent weeks, voices inciting hatred against foreigners have spread in public space. And words have real, sometimes dramatic consequences. Such acts of xenophobic violence, no matter how isolated they may seem, constitute an attack on the fundamental values ​​of our society. The authorities should treat this case with the utmost seriousness, as a hate crime,” the head of state wrote on Facebook.

He congratulated Andrei Jianu, the off-duty police officer “who intervened quickly and with great courage to stop the attacker, thus preventing the incident from degenerating.”

“Many Romanians are, in turn, working abroad. That is why we know all too well what it means to have to look for your chance far from your country and family,” Dan recalled, adding: “I reaffirm my commitment to a Romania that respects the rights of every person, regardless of nationality, ethnicity or status.”

“Everyone who lives and works here deserves protection and equal treatment. It is not hatred that defines us, Romanians, but solidarity, hospitality and tolerance,” the Romanian President added.