President nominates FinMin Florin Citu as PM in new attempt to force snap elections

President Klaus Iohannis has nominated the current Finance minister Florin Cîțu as PM, in a new attempt to force early elections, considering that the new proposal is practically impossible to prompt a new majority in Parliament that would give green light to a new Cabinet. The President made the announcement on Wednesday evening after the consultations with all political parties represented in Parliament.

Ludovic Orban resigned as prime minister-designate on Tuesday.

Sources within the National Liberal Party (PNL) revealed that the next move, after Citu cabinet is knocked down in Parliament, is to nominate Ludovic Orban again so that early elections can be triggered.

PSD has already announced it will not vote a Liberal government, the less it is led by Florin Citu, considering the notorious constant rows between him and the Social Democrats.

In its turn, USR, which voiced availability to join ruling, thinks there are tiny chances for Citu Cabinet to be invested.

USR, PMP and Pro Romania have advanced proposals for the PM position, USR proposed Dacian Ciolos, PMP-Cristian Diaconescu and Pro Romania-Victor Ponta.

PNL has made no proposal at all, leaving the decision completely to the head of state, while PSD has accused Iohannis of extending the political crisis. UDMR told the President they will not vote a technocrat government, while ALDE proposed an independent prime minister.

“PNL formed a government that started to repair damaged things. The Orban Cabinet came up with a reforming agenda, managed in a record time to come up with a budget for 2020 and started important things, including the amendment of the laws on electing mayors. PSD opposed to that, PSD had strongly opposed all reforms promoted by the Orban Government. PSD managed to gather a majority at that time and dismissed the Government through censure motion,” said President Iohannis in a press statement at Cotroceni Palace after the consultations.

The head of state recalled all actions that led to this deadlock and said he and PNL want to unblock things and move forward. “We don’t want to block Romania! We want to move forward and solve the country’s problems. So, after consultations, I decided to submit a nomination, to move things and avoid the political deadlock, the nomination is the current minister of Finances, who is to come up with a government team and a ruling programme in a short while.”