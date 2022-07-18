President of Palestine pays official visit to Romania

The President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, will pay an official visit to Romania on Tuesday, at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis, the Presidential Administration announces.

The visit of the Palestinian president “reflects and reconfirms the solidity of the bilateral relationship, which is deep and long-lasting,” the presidency said in a statement.

On the occasion of the official consultations at the Cotroceni Palace, the two presidents will evaluate the concrete possibilities to dynamize and strengthen the sectoral aspects of bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, with emphasis on political dialogue, internal affairs, education, economic and trade, reads the press release.

The agenda will also include an exchange of views on developments with a regional impact in the Middle East, the status and prospects of the Peace Process (IMP), the security situation and the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine.