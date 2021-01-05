President OKs DNA’s prosecution request against ex-minister Costel Alexe

According to a press release by the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis has sent the criminal prosecution request against Costel Alexe to the Justice minister.

Costel Alexe, former minister of Environment, Waters and Forests during November 4, 2019-November 5, 2020, is accused by the anti-corruption prosecutors of taking bribe and abetting to embezzlement.

According to the Constitution, Romania’s President has the right to ask for the criminal prosecution against the members of the Government for the deeds committed during their mandate, if they are not MPs.