President Klaus Iohannis has voiced his optimism regarding the evolution of the domestic economy after a meeting he had with the the PM, Finance minister and the governor of the Central Bank (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, in order to review the economy situation prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iohannis said solutions had been identified for the current problems and that we have good chances “to get out pretty quickly from this unpleasant situation”.

“We have programmes, and solutions to finance the deficit and to revive the economy. If we do things properly, as we intend, then there are good chances for the economy to recover and to get out of the existing crisis”, the head of state said.

Iohannis said that debates had mainly focused on the economic situation and on the budget deficit.

“It’s clear we’ll have a higher budget deficit and it must be finances. Economy was not put on hold in Romania, but only certain sectors have stopped their activity (…) We want a good financing for the deficit so that we should not be forced to take austerity measures. Efficient measures are needed to encourage the economy”.