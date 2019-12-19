President promulgates bill repealing the compensatory appeal

President Klaus Iohannis has promulgated on Thursday the law that repeals the controversial compensatory appeal that released on parole tens of thousands of inmates before serving the full jail time, with some hundreds committing new offenses after leaving the prison.

The law repealing the compensatory appeal had been adopted by the Chamber of Deputies early this month.

Almost 23,000 inmates were released from penitentiaries based on the compensatory appeal law starting October 2017, when the law came into force, and until December 3. Over 2,300 convicts committed new felonies, some of them violent crimes, after release and returned behind bars.