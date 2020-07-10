President refers to CCR the law banning references on gender identity

President Klaus Iohannis has challenged to the Constitutional Court (CCR) the law that bans any reference to the gender identity in schools and universities, the Presidential Administration has announced today.

The President argues that the amendment of the Education Law, in the view of forbidding opinions related to gender identity across educational units, represents a discrimination and a restriction of the right of free opinion.

“It is equivalent to enforcing a censure of opinions/theories in the theoretical research on the gender identity”, the President’s appeal says.

The amendment on the Education Law adopted in June says that the gender identity is “understood as the theory or opinion that gender is a different concept from the sexual anatomy and that the two are not always the same”.

The draft law proposed by PMP passed by 81 votes to 22 against and 27 abstentions. PSD and PMP votes for this amendment, while PNL has abstained and USR voted against.