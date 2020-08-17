President refers to CCR the law that allows the Parliament to set the election date

President Klaus Iohannis has referred the law on the Parliament establishing the election date to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to check on its constitutionality. The Parliament passed this law this year.

The Parliament decided that the general elections can be held on March 15, 2021 at the latest, but not earlier than December 6, 2020 and the date of the ballot will be established through an organic law.

On the other hand, the Romanian President claims that the law is breaking several articles from the Constitution.

“Such an amendment made at least 6 months before the elections to term is breaking the article 2, paragraph 5 of the Constitution in its dimension regarding the predictability of the law and the one of the security of the legal relations”, says the President’s exception of unconstitutionality.

The head of state considered that the Parliament might deny to establish the date of elections without being compelled to pass such a law.

“If the Parliament does not pass the law on establishing the election date within the deadline envisaged by the criticised law, it cannot be actually compelled to fulfill this legal obligation, as, in its capacity of sole legislative authority, it has the exclusive prerogative of deciding on the opportunity of legislating,” President Iohannis argues.

At the same time, the Presidency notes that by this law, the MPs can extend their terms which are set for 4 years in the Constitution. According to the Constitution, the lawmakers’ term can be extended only “in case of war, siege or state of emergency or conscription until these states end”.

The MPs adopted a bill on April 23 to extend the mandates of the local councilmen by the end of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to also enable the Parliament with the right to establish the date of the elections this year through an organic law.

The Liberals referred the law to the Constitutional Court at that time as they are unhappy with the amendment through which the Parliament is stripping the Government’s role to establish the date of the local and general elections.

The bill adopted by the Parliament says that the current mandates of the mayors, Bucharest general mayor of the county and local leaders, of the local councils and councilmen are extended by six months at the most since the end of the state of emergency. The law also says that the date of the local elections scheduled in 2020 is settled by the Parliament by organic law, at least 75 days before the ballot.

The Government has been the one to set the date of elections in the past 30 years.

Liberals consider hold local elections on September 27, and the parliamentary elections to term on December 6.