President reiterates call for citizens to respect social distancing and hygiene rules amid growing COVID-19 cases

President Klaus Iohannis has warned in a new statement on Thursday over the growing number of COVID-19 cases, with almost 400 new infections in the past 24 hours. He argued that there is still an upward trend of the pandemic, while urging the population “to strictly observe” the social distancing and hygiene rules, arguing “it is a major risk for the epidemic to reignite very fast”.

“We cannot afford weakening the vigilance, for we are not yet in a phase when the infection curb is capped in Romania”, Iohannis said.

He argued that there is still major concerns also in rest of the European countries.

“Most states are still in the first stages of the epidemic, while a concerning recurrence is noticed in the countries that have been mostly affected in the beginning. Medical proof suggests that the great part of the world population can still get infected, which means there is a major risk the epidemic is reigniting very easily, even in such areas where it seems to be controlled. All these show us, one more time, that national efforts must be necessarily doubled by a European joint effort to counter this pandemic”, the Romanian head of state pointed out.

Iohannis to ask EU leaders an economic stimulus fund

At the same time, Romanian President Iohannis has attended the European Council videoconference on Thursday on the measures taken by the EU member states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the fourth such videoconference on this topic.

Before attending the video conference, Klaus Iohannis said he will ask EU leaders to endorse the establishment of an economic stimulus fund to be at hand of all member states for the upcoming period, which should be additional to the EU budget.

“This tool must be complementary to the financing of the Union’s future budget for 2021-2027 and it should be used for needs of the various sectors. And here I refer, for instance, to the medical and economic sectors, which are mostly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic”, Iohannis said.