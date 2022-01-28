President signs decree to name new Research and Digitization minister

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree for the appointment of Marcel Boloș as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization. The swearing-in ceremony takes place on Friday in Cotroceni.

Marcel Boloș was proposed by the Transylvanian branches, and on Thursday he was validated by the party leadership.

The position of Minister for Digitization has been vacant since December 15, after the resignation of Florin Roman.

“I have accepted this proposal after much discussion and subject to this technical component related to digitization. I want all digitization projects to be completed, so the expertise of the Secretary of State for this field will be needed”, said Boloș, who is now the head of the North-West Regional Development Agency, according to actualdecluj.ro.

Boloș also said that he has no emotions regarding the efficient management of the money that will come within this ministry, because he has a vast expertise in the field. He added that if he did not get the results he set out to do, he would withdraw.