President Signs Off on First Fiscal Reform Package

President Nicușor Dan announced on Friday that he has promulgated the first fiscal-budgetary measures package and that, at the beginning of August, the government will assume responsibility in Parliament for the second fiscal reform package. Regarding the tensions within the ruling coalition, the head of state expressed optimism that it would hold together.

“I’ve just signed the first package and, as you know, it’s quite substantial—30 or 40 pages—and whenever you draft such a package, technical issues are bound to arise. In early August, the government will assume responsibility in Parliament. Of course, when you take measures to reduce spending after years in which Romania spent more than it could afford, it creates friction between politicians and the population, and this leads to tensions within the coalition. What I want to highlight right now is that it’s remarkable that Romania’s pro-Western parties have taken on this responsibility. The easiest thing for each of them would have been to stay in opposition,” Nicușor Dan said Friday in Salzburg.

Pressed by journalists, Dan clarified that he signed the package a day or two earlier. “I signed it yesterday or the day before. I think it’s already published in the Official Gazette.”

“We need to send a message of calm to our partners, especially the financial markets. And the best sign is that we received a rating confirmation from Standard & Poor’s, which maintained our current status. We’ll see the figures at the end of the year. In any case, the markets appreciated the Romanian state’s will to reduce the deficit and the fiscal direction we’ve taken,” the president added regarding the current state of the national budget.

Asked whether the measures taken by the government are sufficient, Nicușor Dan replied: “To answer that question, we always need to look to an external observer. And the most qualified external observer is a credit rating agency.”

“For now, this coalition holds”

Dan also addressed Romania’s ability to meet the budget deficit target of 7.5%. “As I mentioned, the second package was initially planned for the end of July but will now be presented at the beginning of August. These are not dramatic delays. So let’s remain calm and optimistic that we’re moving in the right fiscal direction,” he stated.

The president was asked whether the coalition is sustainable, especially in light of the upcoming congress of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). “I’m very optimistic. We’re now in Austria, and last week we were in Germany, where three-party coalitions have faced difficulties. It’s always challenging in a coalition, especially when the parties have different constituencies with different expectations—particularly when we have left-wing and right-wing parties together. But for now, this coalition holds. That’s my assessment,” he said.

President Nicușor Dan began an official two-day visit to Austria on Friday, at the invitation of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. His first engagement was speaking at the Salzburg Summit 2025.