President slams teachers: Iohannis: How can anyone dare jeopardise the exams?

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, during a press conference held on the occasion of the CPE Summit in the Republic of Moldova, that he does not understand the reasons why teachers would continue to protest. The head of state says that the Government has given the trade unions everything they asked for and there are guarantees put on paper. Furthermore, Iohannis criticizes the strikers for endangering the students’ future.

Klaus Iohannis says that the teachers’ strike lasted “a bit long”, specifying that after the Government passed the ordinance on salary increases, the teachers are expected to return to class, even if, he says, the trade unionists do not understand each other.

“The strike lasted a little long and the question arises as to who is negotiating for the teachers, because the union leaders keep coming and going, but they are just a kind of interface, like you are the media, the Government tells them something or I, they go and people consult them. It is extremely difficult to imagine how a negotiation can work on this basis, that is why the prime minister decided very correctly to give this ordinance, regardless of how it is negotiated. Why? Because all of us and I and the Government and the coalition understood that they are legitimate requests and guarantee them regardless of what is negotiated with these union representatives. I hope that this issue is well understood at the level of the system and that people return to school on Tuesday, because they no longer have anything to strike for. In the medium and long term it was guaranteed, in the short term increases were given, and for the year 2024 guarantees were given in writing by ordinance that the Government will stick to what it promised. Then I think that a lot of teachers who anyway considered that it was already too much, will simply return to school and they are doing well”, said Iohannis.

“Besides that, how dare someone jeopardise the national exams?” asked the head of state. “It’s a whole generation that has to pass the Baccalaureate and go to universities. So it puts them in trouble? It’s a whole generation taking the high school entrance exam. After the Government gave them everything they asked for. Once again, he gave them everything they asked for. Now on what grounds should the strike continue? And if the national and county union leaders do not understand each other, the teachers will understand this signal very well”, adds president Iohannis.

The teachers rejected the last offer of the Government since Wednesday evening and announced that they will continue through the voice of the leaders of the union federations after the talks at the Victoria Palace.