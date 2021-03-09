presidency.ro
President: State of alert to be extended, movement at night restricted as of 22:00hrs, no lockdown intended on Easter

By Alina Grigoras
President Klaus Iohannis has told a press conference on Tuesday after a workings session on public safety across schools that he had with the members of the Government and public health authorities that there is no lockdown envisaged on Easter, but the state of alert will be though extended as the pandemic figures in the past week in Romania are concerning.

“I want to highlight that the figures on the pandemic in the past week are concerning. The upward trend is obvious and the pressure on the intensive care units is higher and higher. Let’s not waste what we have gained so far through the vaccination campaign. One million Romanians have got vaccinated up to now. We have to be careful of nor drowning at the shore. The state of alert is to be extended this week. The movement at night will be restricted an hour earlier than it is now, probably a of 22:00hrs. There will be no lockdown on Easter,” said the Romanian President.

