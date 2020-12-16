President summoned the new Parliament

President Klaus Iohannis has signed today the decree on summoning the new Romanian Parliament that was elected on December 6.

The new Parliament was convened for December 21, at 12:00hrs.

President Klaus Iohannis told a press statement at the end of the consultations with the political parties on Monday, December 14, that at least one more round of talks is needed to designate a PM to form a new government.

The current legislative has had a last day of parliamentary activity today. However, very few MPs have physically attended the plenary session in the Chamber of Deputies. For some of them, this was the last term as MP, such as UDMR deputy Marton Arpad, who is leaving the Palace of Parliament after 30 years as lawmaker.