President summons 2nd round of consultations to designate the PM. PNL, USR-PLUS, UDMR sign ruling agreement

President Klaus Iohannis has summoned the parliamentary parties at Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday for the second round of negotiations to designate the Prime Minister.

The timetable of consultations on Tuesday

PSD – 15:00hrs

PNL – 15:30hrs

USR-PLUS – 16:00hrs

AUR – 16:30hrs

UDMR – 17:00hrs

National minorities – 17:30hrs

The announcement of the Presidential Administration came shortly after PNL, USR-PLUS and UDMR had signed the agreement of the ruling coalition. The agreement proposes Liberal Florin Citu as PM, Liberal Ludovic Orban as Chamber Speaker and Anca Dragu (USR-PLUS) as Senate Speaker.

At the same time, the signatories have committed to not poach MPs from other parties and to discourage nepotism and clientelism.

Attending the signing ceremony, the proposed person for the PM seat, Florin Citu has voiced his hope to have a government by Christmas, adding a budget draft is badly needed.

“Following negotiations we are signing the coalition agreement. At the same time, the ruling programme is concluded almost 100%. We are determined to give Romania a government as soon as possible”, said Ludovic Orban, PNL chairman.

“We have a very important job to do. It is a 300-page document on which the representatives of all three parties have seriously worked, which gives us hope that we’ll have a ruling that could make some major changes in Romania”, said USR-PLUS co-chair Dan Barna, adding that there are some targets of USR-PLUS that are not found in the ruling programme, but they will be accomplished in Parliament.

“We are aware that expectations are very high. We think this coalition can be a turning point for Romania”, said in his turn the other co-chair of USR-PLUS, Dacian Ciolos.

“When it decided to join this coalition, UDMR was aware that we’ll have a difficult missions. We are going through an economic crisis and we don’t know what will be all the effects of the pandemic and of the economic crisis. Romania needs political stability”, said UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor.