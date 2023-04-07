President summons CSAT meeting for April 11

President Klaus Iohannis has convened a meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) on Tuesday, April 11, at 10:00hrs, the Presidential Administration announced on Friday.

The agenda of the CSAT meeting includes topics related to the developments of the security situation in the Black Sea region in the context of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and external interventions on the democratic process in the Republic of Moldova.

The concept of the development of the Romanian military aviation will also be reviewed.

Amid war in Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly threatened Republic of Moldova in the past months. One of Russia’s strategic objectives is the “de-Romanianization” of the Republic of Moldova and the transformation of this country into a “satellite” of Moscow, according to a plan adopted by Vladimir Putin since the fall of 2021.

According to the document, entitled “Strategic objectives of the Russian Federation in Republic of Moldova”, and owned by several media organizations, Moscow’s plan has set short, medium and long-term objectives with the ultimate goal of forced “Russification” of Moldova and transformation of the republic into a state completely dependent on Russia.

Short-term goals (to be achieved by 2022) included “neutralizing” any actions by the government in Chisinau to try to demilitarize Transnistria and evacuate Russian troops from the region. Medium-term objectives include “opposition to Romania’s expansionist policy in the Republic of Moldova” and “opposition to cooperation between the Republic of Moldova and NATO”.