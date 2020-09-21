President tested the train linking the Northern Station to Otopeni Airport

President Klaus Iohannis has tested on Monday the train that is linking the Northern Train Station from Bucharest to the Henri Coanda Airport, formerly known as Otopeni Airport. The head of state was accompanied by PM Ludovic Orban and Transport Minister Lucian Bode.

The train will travel every 50 minutes, a ride takes 17 minutes and the trainset will be in use in December.

President Iohannis said he is content about the pace in which the works have been concluded, adding that through such transport infrastructure investments “Romania’s face will change”.

“The plan of economic relaunch that we have drafted together with Orban Government starts to show its practical side and in order to underline the importance of the railway development I have taken part today in a test on the only new railway line built since 1984.

We want to develop the International Airport and for this people need to arrive at the airport in very good, predictable conditions.

It is obvious that in this way and pace we’ll manage to modernize the infrastructure in Romania. The transport infrastructure is the foundation of the relaunching plan. Romania needs sustainable economic growth and for this it needs transport infrastructure.

And in order to be able to have it we have a tremendous chance that we can use European funds.

We have had EU money so far as well, but we lacked political will.

11% of this railway line has been carried out from 2016 to 2019 and we can see how much political will has been put.

I congratulate all those who have facilitated this growth. I am convinced this will be the pace imposed for the next years, that will change Romania’s face”, the head of state pointed out.