President: The Gov’t will repair the justice laws. Romania starts negotiations for the EU’s recovery plan funds

The Government will come up with draft laws to repair the justice laws amended by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Parliament, which are “imperfect”, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday. He slammed the Social Democrats against, accusing them they “had slaughtered the justice laws” and that they had also tried to break the independence of judiciary.
The head of state has made the statements at the end of a meeting with PM Ludovic Orban about the justice laws and about the EU funds to be allotted to our country within the EU’s recovery plan to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iohannis has thus resumed the attacks against PSD, saying the SocDems “have violently attacked the judiciary and the justice laws” and tried “to put their feet on the judiciary”.
The President said that the Liberal Government led by Ludovic Orban will submit some bills to repair the three justice laws amended by PSD in Parliament and that consultations with the judiciary experts are scheduled on this issue in the upcoming weeks.
In a recent interview in mass media, former Justice minister Tudorel Toader in the PSD Government revealed the PSD’s pressures to amend the criminal legislation, claiming that the former PSD chairman Liviu Dragnea, ALDE chair Calin Popescu Tariceanu and ex-PM Viorica Dancila had insistently asked him in a long meeting to promote an emergency ordinance to amend the Criminal Code so that certain corruption offenses would be cleared.
Warning on COVID-19: The virus is still with us, the responsibility is yours
The head of state has also referred to the coronavirus pandemic, warning that “the virus is still in the society”, urging citizens to be aware over the new normality.
“We are trying to ease down restrictions as much as possible, but it’s clear that now the responsibility is yours. Wearing facemasks, social distancing, handwashing are now extremely important so that we should still control the epidemic”, he concluded.