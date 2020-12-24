President: There will be no more new restrictions, observe the existing ones if you don’t want to end up in hospital

President Klaus Iohannis has stated that there will be no more new restrictions enforced for these holidays, but the existing ones remain in force.

“The pandemic is unfortunately among us, even if we have had relatively less infected people in the past days. Dear Romanians, stay away from the disease and keep the others safe as well. This is not a game. We’ll not enforce new restrictions for these winter holidays, but the existing ones remain in force. They are mandatory, not optional (…) Please, comply with these restrictions if you don’t want to end up in hospital during the holidays. Take care of you and of your beloved ones!“, said the Romanian President at Cotroceni Palace on Christmas Eve on Thursday, after the working session on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of state reiterated that the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is starting in Romania and in the EU on Sunday, December 27, while underlining that vaccines are safe and efficient.

“These vaccines are safe, efficient, are authorized at the highest European standards (…) We and the experts recommend all Romanians to be ready to get vaccinated”, President Iohannis concluded.

In what order are schools to be re-opened ?

In a different note, asked about school re-opening, the new Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu said that the re-opening of the schools is a priority, but a decision in this regard will be taken depending on the epidemiological perspective.

The education units will be also opened at a time.

“The first to be re-opened will be kindergartens and the primary schools, then the elementary schools, high schools and in the end the universities – BA, MD and PhD,” the minister said.

The main restrictions in Romania on Christmas and New Year

During the winter season in Romania the following measures are in force:

Groups larger than six persons who are not part of the same family is banned. Attending parties and private events is also forbidden;

Citizens are banned to leave outside their house during 23:00-05:00hrs countrywide, except for the situations provided by the law; in the quarantine localities people’s movement is allowed with the restrictions established by the local committees for emergency situations;

wearing protection face masks is mandatory both in outdoor and also indoor spaces.