USR leader and presidential candidate, Elena Lasconi made public, on Thursday evening, on Facebook, photos from an alleged meeting between Nicuşor Dan, Florian Coldea and Victor Ponta, which allegedly took place in December 2024, after the annulment of the elections.

The mayor of the capital, Nicusor Dan accuses that the photos are “a gross fake”, also announcing that he has filed a criminal complaint against Elena Lasconi for publishing fake photos of an alleged meeting with Florian Coldea and Victor Ponta.

In a reaction for Digi24.ro, Ponta also stated that the images are fake, arguing that he had “never seen each other in private” with Nicuşor Dan. In his turn, former intellogence deputy chief, Florian Coldea also denied the meeting.

“In the spirit of truth, I think we all need some explanations for these photos,” Elena Lasconi wrote on Facebook on Thursday evening. The photos show Nicuşor Dan, Victor Ponta and Florian Coldea, but in separate images. They appear to be leaving the same building. Lasconi also made public the message of the person who sent her the photos. And he claims to have taken the photos in December 2024, after the annulment of the elections.

Previously, the USR leader told Europa FM that she received these photos by email and threatened to publish them. “I received an email with some evidence, in this regard, and I wanted to see if, when I asked him, he would admit it,” she said of Nicușor Dan. The USR leader mentioned that it was a meeting that Victor Ponta was also at. “I think it was the arrangement for the candidacy,” she added.

On Thursday morning, Nicusor Dan went to DIICOT and filed criminal complaints against Elena Lasconi. “I filed a criminal complaint for three crimes. The question is who does this mess help: the system led by Marcel Ciolacu and his interface Crin Antonescu. There are many honest people in the country and I am very optimistic that through their vote we will end this mess. Where are the country’s institutions in the face of a very serious accusation against a candidate? Anyone who wants to accuse me of anything should come and provide evidence. I did not meet Florian Coldea. I did not meet Victor Ponta. Lasconi hung up the phone and did not talk to anyone. Mrs. Lasconi has completely discredited herself, in my opinion,” he argued.

“She had the obligation to do a minimum check on the authenticity, before throwing them into the public space”, added the independent candidate,” Dan added.

“The photos that Elena Lasconi posted are a gross fake. This alleged meeting never took place,” wrote Nicușor Dan, in an initial reaction on Facebook, on Thursday night.

During a press conference also last night, the mayor of the capital had pointed out: “I have never met Florian Coldea, except in the context of 10 years ago. I have only met Ponta at official ceremonies. This is the truth. I will file a criminal complaint against Mrs. Lasconi for forgery and deception. There is desperation in the system, this is why these messes appear, we are warned that they will continue, we are here to tell people the truth. Since this campaign began, several state institutions have acted against us, they have tolerated an unbalanced campaign.”

Nicușor Dan also stressed that he “does not know what location it is about” and that he will ask state institutions to investigate the photos published by Elena Lasconi. “There are four images, in one of them, the larger one, it’s me, I don’t realize if they are overlapping images, I don’t realize, but I don’t realize where this image could be. There is also an image with a person in the distance, I don’t think it’s me there”, added Nicușor Dan. At the same time, the independent candidate accused Elena Lasconi of “playing the system’s candidate, Mr. Antonescu’s game”. Regarding his relationship with Florian Coldea, former deputy head of the SRI, criminally prosecuted by the DNA, Nicușor Dan stressed that he met him only once, at a reception organized by the French Embassy in Bucharest. “It was France Day, I can’t be sure of the year, but I would say it was 2016, 10 years ago, there was a reception at the French Embassy, ​​there are usually a few hundred or thousands of people, during that reception, I was heading towards the exit. Then ask Mr. Coldea. I only met him once,” said Nicușor Dan. During the debate that took place on Wednesday evening on Antena 3, Elena Lasconi asked Nicuşor Dan if he had recently met with former SRI chief Florian Coldea. “You said at one point that you met Florian Coldea only once at the French Embassy (…) Have you met him before and in what context?”, Lasconi asked. Nicuşor Dan stated that he had already answered this question and referred to a moment in October 2024: “You came to the Council room and declared to the press – I ask Nicuşor Dan to mediate Lasconi-Ciucă-Orban so that only one of us enters the competition and we avoid a Simion-Ciolacu final.” Later, Elena Lasconi accused him of lying: “I don’t like that you lied several times and I can prove it to you, but I don’t want to humiliate you (…) I don’t like people who lie. I asked you when you came to the headquarters last time why you lied and you looked past me. Why did you lie? If you trample on your character to get to a position, is that position so important? I am capable of losing, but of maintaining my uprightness and character and never lying.”

In a reaction for Digi24.ro, Victor Ponta claims that the images are fake. “I have certainly never seen Nicușor Dan in private. I have certainly never seen Florian Coldea in 2024! It seems clear that it is a fake,” he said.

Ponta returned with a message on Facebook, in which he announced that he would file a criminal complaint against Elena Lasconi. “I have never met Nicușor Dan in a private home or in any other place, except for the debate on TVR! I have NOT met Florian Coldea even once in 2024 or 2025 (we only met in an official capacity, when I was prime minister and he was deputy director)! These gross fakes are propagated by Lasconi’s “Joker”! Shame on you, scoundrels! You have ruined Romania and the Romanians, and now you want to lie to them and manipulate them! But the Romanians have woken up and will teach you a hard lesson, which you deserve! I announce that tomorrow I will file a criminal complaint against Elena Lasconi and Antena 3 for this fake”, Ponta wrote.

Florian Coldea, the former deputy head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), claims, in his first reaction after Elena Lasconi published photos that allegedly show him meeting with Nicușor Dan and Victor Ponta, that it is “a desperate attempt to influence the electoral process.” The retired lieutenant general claims that he did not hold any meetings “in this electoral context” with any of the presidential candidates and that “there is nothing to comment on,” in the absence of a “clearly defined context.”

“I have nothing to comment on the photos that appeared in public space for a very simple reason. There is nothing to comment on. If they had a clearly defined context, if they had indicated that I had met with political actors on a certain date, I would have offered clarifications,” Florian Coldea said in a press release.

Coldea claims that what Elena Lasconi posted are “disparate images, not assumed by their author, promoted for self-interest in a sensitive electoral context” and added that he has nothing to comment on.

“I am a responsible person, a retired general of the Romanian army, who defended and defends the interests of Romania, so I understand very well the sensitivity of this moment. Throughout my career, I have seen similar actions, in the context of electoral rhetoric in our country, which had nothing to do with the practices of a democratic state,” added the former deputy head of the SRI.

Florian Coldea, who is being prosecuted by the DNA, also mentioned that it was “a desperate attempt, which aims to influence the electoral process, which is particularly important for Romania’s Euro-Atlantic future.” “I want to make it very clear that in this electoral context I have not had any meetings with any of the candidates involved in the presidential elections. I also reiterate that I have no involvement in activities with electoral implications,” the retired intelligence officer said.

USR disavows the “photo scandal” started by the party leader

The party led by Elena Lasconi announced on Friday that it distances itself from the presidential candidate’s action of publishing photos of an alleged meeting between Nicușor Dan, Victor Ponta and former SRI deputy chief Florian Coldea.

USR accuses “tactics that come from the arsenal of the political system in power”.

“The Save Romania Union distances itself from the use, in the electoral competition, of photos from obscure sources, the veracity of which has been contested by the protagonists and dozens of experts. Such materials, disseminated involving the name of our party, USR, violate the rules of a fair competition and exceed the limits of the democratic game. We believe that Elena Lasconi herself had the duty to verify the authenticity of the published photos, before throwing the serious accusations they imply into the public space“, USR announced on the official press group, after Nicușor Dan filed a criminal complaint against Elena Lasconi.

The party led by Lasconi also says that it is “put in a position to distance itself from these tactics that come from the arsenal of the political system in power and that contradict our fundamental values” and believes that “politics must be done honestly, with respect for citizens and for the truth.” USR leaders decided to convene the Political Committee to withdraw support for the party’s president Elena Lasconi in the presidential elections in May and to support Nicușor Dan Early last month,