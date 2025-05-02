Presidential elections 2025: Voting kicks off for Romanians abroad

Voting in the diaspora began on Thursday evening, at 10:00 p.m. Romanian time, the first polling station open to voters in the 2025 presidential election, being in Auckland, New Zealand (7:00 a.m. local time). Romanian citizens with the right to vote outside Romania can vote starting Friday in the first round of the presidential elections. A total of 3.6 million ballots have already been sent to the 965 polling stations abroad.

By 9 a.m., 8,650 people had voted abroad. Of these, 4,544 voted on additional lists, and 4,106 by mail. The most votes were cast in the Republic of Moldova, where 1,049 Romanians voted. Italy followed, with 999 votes, and Spain, with 624 votes.

According to the AEP website prezenta.roaep.ro, by Thursday evening, at 11:00 p.m. (Romanian time), 6 voters had already expressed their electoral option, on additional lists. Another 4,106 Romanians voted by mail.

According to the AEP, in these elections, Romanian citizens abroad can vote at any polling station, even if they have not registered on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro. Registration on this portal is only necessary for voting by mail. Romanians abroad can vote for their future president in the next three days according to the following calendar: Friday, May 2, from 07:00 (local time) – 21:00 (local time) Saturday, May 3, from 07:00 (local time) – 21:00 (local time) Sunday, May 4, from 07:00 (local time) – 21:00 (local time, but not exceeding 21:00 Romanian time) The complete list of all 965 polling stations abroad, 15 more than in the 2024 parliamentary elections, is available here.

On Sunday, voting ends at 9:00 PM local time, but no later than 9:00 PM local time in Romania. Thus, this is a change from previous elections: practically, on the last day of voting (Sunday), Romanians abroad will no longer be able to vote after the polls close in Romania.

On Sunday, May 4, 2025/May 18, 2025, most polling stations abroad will be open between 7:00 AM and 9:00 PM, local time of the country where the polling station is located, with the exception of some countries in Europe, Africa, South America, the USA and Canada, where polling stations will close at 9:00 PM local time in Romania.