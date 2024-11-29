Presidential Election’s First Round May Be Reheld on December 15

The President of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Toni Greblă, explained, in an intervention on Radio România Actualități (RRA), that, in the event that the CCR decides to cancel the first round of the presidential elections, Romanians will be called to the polls again, for the first round of the elections, on December 15, with the second round to be organized on December 29. At the same time, the head of the AEP announced that some counties will finish the recount of votes requested by the CCR today.

“From the information we have, some counties will finish the recount of votes today and the result will be communicated as soon as possible to the Constitutional Court, so that it can make the decision to validate the elections or invalidate the November 24 election and organize a first round of voting for the presidential election on December 15, with the second round to be held on December 29, a date that causes us many inconveniences in terms of organizing the elections,” Toni Greblă told RRA.

Asked what constitutes major vote fraud, so that the CCR decides to cancel the first presidential election, Greblă said that the order of the voting results should be radically changed. “So, a difference that changes the order of political competitors, meaning the one in first place moves to seventh place and the one in sixth place would move to second place. I don’t know… So, the order of establishing the voting results is radically changed,” said Toni Greblă.

The head of the AEP expressed hope that a decision by the CCR will be made as quickly as possible, because a number of technical aspects regarding the organization of the elections depend on the Court’s decision.

“However, I hope that this decision will come as quickly as possible, because there are some technical operations to be carried out before the possible second round, because the ballots must be printed, they must be transported in the country, throughout the country, they must be taken to the city halls, they must be taken to the polling stations, training must be carried out with the members of the electoral bureaus, and so on.”

“The Central Electoral Bureau has set the deadline for December 1, 10:00 p.m. I hope that most counties, especially small counties, will finish during the day today and maybe tomorrow by noon we will have them all. I repeat, in large counties there are many ballots to count, and the staff of the County Electoral Offices is relatively small”, explained the AEP president, who then emphasized: “We are technically able to organize the elections. However, for now we do not know how to print the ballots for the second round, because the first round has not been validated”.

Three big question marks related to the vote recount

The county electoral bureaus were tasked by the Central Electoral Bureau on Thursday evening to begin the recount of votes from the first round of the presidential elections, following a decision by the CCR on Thursday. The recount process of the 9.4 million votes, which experts explained is impossible to complete in a short period of time, raises questions after the Central Electoral Bureau made three crucial decisions.

1. No independent observers The Central Electoral Bureau has decided that independent observers will not be allowed to participate in the vote recount. The request was filed by the NGO Funcky Citizens, led by Elena Calistru. The BEC invoked legal provisions to reject the request. As a result of the decision, only members of the electoral bureaus will participate in the recount, along with auxiliary technical staff and statisticians, according to the BEC decision. 2. No filming of the recount process USR filed a request that the recount process be filmed everywhere, but the BEC rejected the proposal, according to a statement by Cristian Ghinea (USR). This means that there will be no video evidence related to how 9.4 million votes are now being recounted.

3. Broken ballot bags to be counted The Central Electoral Bureau has decided that all votes will be counted, including those in bags that have already been unsealed before the recount process begins, according to the decision published on the institution’s official website. The only thing that county electoral bureaus that recount votes will be able to do is mention in the minutes that they found unsealed ballot bags. The votes cast in the November 24 elections are kept in sealed bags at the courts. Now, as a result of the BEC’s decision, the ballot bags are being taken back from the courts by members of the central electoral bureaus. In an unprecedented move, the Constitutional Court (CCR) has requested electoral authority to annul the first round of presidential election result The judges are requesting data and information from several institutions, such as the Central Electoral Bureau, as well as a recount of the 9.4 million votes.