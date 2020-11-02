Presidential elections R. of Moldova: Maia Sandu outranks Igor Dodon in the first round

The Opposition candidate in the presidential elections from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu has won the first round of election and she will meet the pro-Russian incumbent president Igor Dodon in the runoffs.

After initially ranking second on the internal vote, the score has significantly changed after the Central Electoral Commission started to process the votes cast by the Moldovan citizens from Diaspora.

There are 4 percents between Sandu and Dodon, after the votes in 99.95% polling stations had been centralized. Maia Sandu has 36.15% of the votes, while Igor Dodon- 32.62%.

Moldovan citizens living abroad have queued to vote in the presidential elections in their homeland, with an overwhelming majority of them voting for Maia Sandu, a pro-European candidate who has also been PM for a short period of time. Invested as PM in June 2019, Maia Sandu’s Cabinet was dismissed by censure motion in November 2019.

According to the Diaspora’s vote on Sunday, November 1, 2020, the incumbent president Igor Dodon ranked third, with Renato Usatîi ranking second. Incumbent mayor of Balti city, Renato Usatîi is a controversial, populist candidate, who yet focused his campaign on an anti-Dodon speech.

The voters in the Moldovan Capital, Chisinau, have also mostly voted with Maia Sandu.

The runoffs due on November 15, Maia Sandu will thus face Igor Dodon, with a higher mobilization of the Moldovan Diaspora expected.

Maia Sandu reached the runoffs facing Igor Dodon four years ago, as well, with Dodon winning elections.