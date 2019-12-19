President’s spokeswoman resigns

President Klaus Iohannis’ spokeswoman, Mădălina Dobrovolschi, has resigned on Thursday after holding this office for three years.

Dobrovolschi, a former journalist, was named Presidency’s spokesperson in August 2016.

“A beautiful stage in my career is ending. I thank the President for his confidence, support and opportunity to learn more. It is time to get ready for new projects”, Mădălina Dobrovolschi announced, yet refusing to say if these new upcoming projects are related to journalism or policy.

She worked at TVR, B1 TV and Antena 3 TV broadcasters before becoming the President’s spokesperson.