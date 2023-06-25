Prigozhin gives up rebellion, leaves for Belarus

The advance of the Wagner mercenaries towards Moscow stopped on Saturday evening, after Yevgeny Prigozhin was convinced after negotiations with Aleksandr Lukashenko not to continue the rebellion against the forces of the Kremlin and the Putin regime. “Understanding the full responsibility that Russian blood could be spilled, we turn our columns and head in the opposite direction, to the battle camps according to the plan,” Prigozhin stated, confirming the halt to the mercenaries’ advance. However, it is not yet clear what the outcome will be as Putin promised, in the morning, that those responsible for this “betrayal” will be punished.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced that it had no plans to punish Prigozhin for the insurrection and that it had reached an agreement for leader Wagner to go into exile in Belarus. Fighters from the mercenary group will also not be punished and will be given the opportunity to enlist in the Russian Ministry of Defense and sign contracts to enter the regular army.

All tanks, heavy equipment and fighters of the Wagner group left the territory near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov, according to the Russian news agency Tass.

Aleksandr Lukashenko’s press office says that Vladimir Putin “thanked” him for negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop the Wagner insurrection, The Guardian writes. Prigozhin agreed to give up the advance towards Moscow after allegedly negotiating with the Belarusian dictator. “Today, at 21:00, the two presidents spoke on the phone again. The President of Belarus informed the President of Russia in many details about the results of his negotiations with the Wagner PMC authorities. The President of Russia supported him and thanked his colleague from Belarus for the work done,” the Minsk regime said in a statement. The Kremlin has not yet made public statements on this information

Yevgeny Prigozhin was persuaded to abandon the rebellion against the Putin regime and the Russian Army and ordered the withdrawal of the mercenaries from their way to Moscow, according to the latest information. Wagner’s forces stopped their advance towards the Russian capital, the BBC writes. The leader of the mercenaries was persuaded by the Belarusian dictator, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“They wanted to deconstruct Wagner. On June 23, we started the right-wing march, in 24 hours we walked up to 200 km from Moscow. During this time, we did not shed a single drop of blood of our soldiers. Now came the time when blood might be shed. That’s why, understanding all the responsibility that Russian blood could be spilled, we turn our columns and head in the opposite direction, to the fighting camps according to the plan”, said Evgheni Prigojin.

Previously, on Telegram, Wagner group had had this message: “The state no longer exists. Pypa (n. ed. – a nickname given to Putin, which suggests that he would be “mould”) deliberately destroyed all state institutions. The rest was destroyed by corruption. The end of this celebration of life is near. Destroying bridges will not stop the inevitable. Justice will prevail. We will avenge them all.“